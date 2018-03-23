GMR-Megawide tandem alarmed by rival’s tweaks to NAIA plan

THE TANDEM of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. and Megawide Construction Corp. on Thursday said they are “alarmed” at the intention of the “super consortium” to modify the terms and features of their P350-billion unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, GMR-Megawide tandem, which submitted a $3-billion, 18-year unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate, operate and maintain the NAIA, said any proposal given to the government should be evaluated as is.

“If it is the intent of the NAIA consortium to tweak their proposal, it should be properly revised and re-submitted to the government. It also follows that this re-submitted proposal should be evaluated after the GMR-Megawide proposal,” GMR-Megawide said in a statement.

This comes after the NAIA consortium, composed of seven of the country’s biggest conglomerates, said they are willing to reduce the original concession period of 35 years, if the government requests it. However, they said this would make the construction of a third runway unlikely.

The consortium is composed of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Alliance Global Group Inc., AEDC, Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings, Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

“We encourage the NAIA consortium to commit to the proposal that they have submitted. It will now be up to the government to evaluate and decide which proposal best serves the needs of its people,” GMR-Megawide said.

GMR-Megawide’s proposal involves an 18-year concession and does not include a third runway, but includes construction of full-length parallel taxiways for both runways; construction of additional Rapid-Exit Taxiways (RETs) for the primary runway; extension of the secondary runway; and provision of the maximum number of aircraft stands.

The consortium had won the contract for the expansion of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and recently won the contract for the construction of the new Clark International Airport (CIA) terminal.

Transportation Undersecretary Manuel Antonio Tamayo said the department is awaiting advice from economic managers on the direction to take regarding the first proposal.

Goddess Hope Oliveros-Libiran, director of communications at the Department of Transportation, said the government can relay comments and findings to the groups.

“The government can have findings, and then can tell these to the group,” Ms. Libiran said in a phone interview.

If an unsolicited proposal is approved by government, the project will still undergo a Swiss challenge, wherein third parties can submit competing offers. The original proponent will be given the right to match these offers. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo