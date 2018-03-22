Gold trader faces P1.7-billion tax evasion rap

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), in cooperation with the Department of Justice (DoJ), on Thursday, March 22, filed five separate complaints against a tax-evading gold trader, according to BIR Deputy Commissioner Marissa O. Cabreros.

A press statement from the BIR said Valenzuela City-based gold trader Angelito O. De la Peña was charged with willful failure to pay taxes for taxable year 2005 to 2009.

It added: “De la Peña is being sued for a total deficiency tax liability for taxable years 2005 to 2009 amounting to PhP1,732,808,956.22, inclusive of increments, broken down into: 2005 – Php232,597,437.34; 2006 – PhP386,853,753.28; 2007 – PhP243,440,371.94; 2008 – PhP382,050,853.77; and 2009 – PhP487,866,539.89.”

The press statement said “The respondent’s obstinate failure and continued refusal to pay his long overdue deficiency taxes, despite repeated demands, constitute willful failure to pay the taxes due to the government,” It added:

“The five cases filed against Angelito Ocampo De la Peña are the 140th to 144th filed under the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program of the BIR under the leadership of Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay.” — Dane Angelo M. Enerio