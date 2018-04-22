Gomez asks SC to suspend Comelec recall petition

SAN JUAN City Mayor Guia G. Gomez has asked the Supreme Court to suspend the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolutions that approved the recall petition filed by supporters of her opponent, former vice-mayor Francis M. Zamora. Ms. Gomez, in her 54-page petition, requested the high court to issue a temporary restraining order, status quo ante order, or a preliminary injunction against Comelec resolutions dated April 17, 2017 and Nov. 16, 2017 that allowed Deputy Executive Director for Operation Bartolome J. Sinocruz, Jr. to conduct an election recall. Mr. Zamora and his supporters have accused the Ms. Gomez of vote-buying in the 2016 elections. She argued in her motion that the Comelec acted with grave abuse of discretion. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio