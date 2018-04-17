Government cites legal hurdles in planned EO to abolish endo

The Department of Trade and Industry says government will face legal challenges in crafting a law that will end labor contractualization.

“There simply is difficulty in crafting an EO that will not violate the current law and still meet what the labor sector wants,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez told reporters in a Viber group message.

An EO that will cease job contractualization, according to Mr. Lopez, will violate the current Labor Code which renders contracting a legitimate hiring practice. The law is implemented through the Department of Labor and Employment’s Department Order No. 174, Series of 2017.

“Finally, what is important is that the illegal practice of 5-5-5 or Endo or illegal contractualization has been stopped. I believe this is what our President promised to stop during the campaign, not legitimate contracting. This is only my view,” Mr. Lopez said. — Janina C. Lim