Government eyes September or October for first samurai bond issue

THE Duterte government eyes to issue its first yen-denominated securities by September or October, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the government will time the offer on the second semester of Japan’s fiscal year.

“We will still go ahead with the Samurai…Because the Japanese calendar is different, it should be around September or October, the latter half of the fiscal year ending March. So it should be towards the end of their fiscal year,” Mr. Dominguez told reporters on Thursday. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan