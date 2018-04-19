Government seeks stronger US support for PHL infrastructure projects

THE PHILIPPINE government is seeking expanded support from the United States in its infrastructure program, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in a statement on Thursday, April 19, as it attended consultations for the 2018 World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings.

“In a morning discussion with representatives of the US Export-Import Bank (US EXIM), strengthening ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the US government and the Philippine government were emphasized, particularly through the Build Build Build Program of the Duterte Administration,” the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in a statement.

“Infrastructure projects in the power, energy, telecommunications, and transport sectors were discussed in an effort to solicit more participation on the part of the United States,” it added. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan