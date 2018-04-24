Gov’t debt service rises 4.6% in Feb.

GOVERNMENT debt service grew 4.6% year on year in February to P90.55 billion, driven by higher interest payments, the Treasury bureau said.

Interest payments amounted to P36.16 billion, up 49.24% from a year earlier.

Domestic interest payments accounted for P15.92 billion while foreign payments totaled P20.24 billion.

Principal repayment, meanwhile, totaled P54.39 billion, all made to foreign lenders, down 12.76% year on year.

In the first two months, the debt service bill was P175.36 billion, up 11.36%, equivalent to 25.55% of the P682.46 billion planned for debt service in 2018.

Borrowed funds are intended to pay for government projects and maturing debt, among others, when these items exceed budgeted funds. The government plans to drastically raise spending, particularly on infrastructure. The budget deficit, however, is pegged at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

This year, the government has adopted a 74-26% financing mix in favor of local sources at P711.96 billion, against the P176.27 billion planned for gross foreign borrowing. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan