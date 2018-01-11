Gov’t ordered to respond in Dengvaxia case

THE SUPREME COURT en banc ordered to comment within 10 days the respondents on the petition for mandamus filed last Dec. 22, 2017, by Gabriela Women’s party and the parents of the children inoculated with the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine. Named respondents were Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, DoH National Center for Disease Prevention and Control Program Director Lyndon L. Lee Suy, Food and Drug Administration Director-General Nela Charade G. Puno, Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones, and former Interior Department officer-in-charge Catalino S. Cuy. — MNDC
