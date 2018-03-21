Gov’t procurement portal expected to help resolve underspending

THE GOVERNMENT will launch its new electronic procurement portal next week, replacing the 14-year-old system, which is expected to make government purchasing more efficient with the aim of tackling the longstanding problem of underspending.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said that the new system, the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) version 1.5, will speed up government transactions.

“This is in response to the increased traffic within the system, which has caused slowdowns and difficulties on the part of government agencies and merchants,” Mr.. Diokno said during a press conference yesterday.

He said that the new procurement portal will be launched on March 26.

“The launch of PhilGEPS 1.5 is in line with our push for a more streamlined and efficient public procurement system. The government must keep up with the increasing demands of line agencies and merchants in the conduct of their procurement activities,” Mr. Diokno said.

The portal allows government agencies to post their bids and awards information online, for viewing by contractors, merchants, and consultants participating in the procurement of goods, civil works and consulting services.

Among new features of the updated system include the e-catalog where procuring entities can search and compare item listings uploaded by merchants and order them online; the online submission of bids and counter-bids; the monitoring of contract performance and payments; the generation of statistical reports; and expanded links to government registries.

Asked for his outlook on government spending this year as the new system enters service, Mr. Diokno said: “2% underutilization is already excellent. So we are just starting out, so first quarter we haven’t finished yet. But I expect the same level, or if not, better. It will be approximately equal to the target.”

“This is going to quicken all government transactions, even on infrastructure because this not only involves supplies, civil works, but also the contracting for the subway project for example,” Mr. Diokno said.

Government spending hit P2.824 trillion in 2017, up 11%, but missing the P2.909-trillion target. Of this amount spending on infrastructure and other capital outlays accounted for P568.8 billion, up 15.4% — which beat the P549.4 billion target.

Aside from the modernized system, Mr. Diokno said that the Budget Reform Bill — a priority measure that was approved by the House of Representatives on third and final reading on Tuesday — is also expected to speed up government spending in the long term.

Although implemented by the DBM in 2017, the Budget Reform Bill or House Bill No. 7302 authorizes the Budget department to shift to a cash-based budget that makes appropriations to agencies valid for only one year, from two years previously.

“So we expect this bill to be passed (by the Senate) before the President’s SONA (State of the Nation Address), in July.

This year, the government has a P3.364-trillion spending target, nearly a fifth higher than the actual amount disbursed last year. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan