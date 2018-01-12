Gov’t readying case vs CPP-NPA

THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) expects a “full-blown trial” on its petition to declare the New People’s Army (NPA) and Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) as terrorists. DoJ Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II said: “That’s why medyo hindi mamadali, hindi puwedeng madaliin (we cannot rush, it can’t be rushed). They (the prosecution) have to gather all the instances where terroristic activities could be attributed to the NPAs.” Mr. Aguirre said the petition could be filed “in the coming week” as there were still “last minute consultations with the Office of the Executive Secretary as well as with the other intelligence services of the government,” as per Prosecutor Peter Ong, who prepares the appeal. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz
Advertisement