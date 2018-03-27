Grab to ‘find roles’ for over 500 Uber employees

Grab said it will find roles for Uber employees in Southeast Asia following the upcoming integration of operations with the sale of Uber’s operations in the region to Grab.

“We understand it’s been an emotional and trying day for Uber’s employees in Southeast Asia. On the part of Grab, we are committed to try to find roles for over 500 Uber employees. In addition, we will find roles for their contract staff. We will be having conversations with all +500 employees on how they would fit into Grab. In the meantime, all Uber employees are on paid leave.

We have faith that many of Uber’s employees are as committed to improving the lives of people in Southeast Asia as we are. We look forward to welcoming them to the Grab family,” the company said in a statement.

On Monday, March 26, both firms announced that Uber has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to Grab. Uber will take a 27.5% stake in Grab and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join Grab’s board. Grab was last valued at an estimated $6 billion. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo