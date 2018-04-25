Grab PHL introduces destination masking, auto-accept features

GRAB Philippines (MyTaxi.Ph, Inc.) is rolling out new measures aimed at improving the service of its drivers, such as auto-accept and destination masking features on the app.

In a statement, Grab Philippines said drivers of the ride-hailing app will no longer view the destinations of passengers before booking, except during the “wee hours of the night.”

The passenger destination-masking feature will be introduced initially to 25% of Grab drivers who have a low acceptance rate.

Grab Philippines said the auto-accept feature will be introduced on Friday (April 27). With this feature, passengers will be automatically assigned to drivers.

“We hear what our riders want and we will continue to improve our services while making bookings more efficient for our drivers. We will implement non-showing of passenger information before ride acceptance, as it is a major source of complaints,” Grab Philippines country head Brian Cu was quoted in a statement as saying.

Grab earlier said it has suspended 500 drivers the previous week due to unjustified booking cancellations. These were drivers with above 10% cancellation rates.

“We want to vastly improve our services hence our consecutive decisions to sanction 500 errant drivers over the week, and now the non-showing of the passenger destination and the auto-accept feature,” said Mr. Cu.

Before implementing the changes to their system, Mr. Cu said they have consulted the Department of Transportation through Undersecretary Thomas M. Orbos and Assistant Secretary Mark Richmund M. de Leon.

At the same time, Grab Philippines will start requiring passengers to give complete and accurate information details in order to use the ride-hailing app as a way to ensure the safety of its drivers.

“We will never compromise safety and we will always put the welfare of our drivers and passengers first. We thank our drivers for understanding the masking of destination feature. We hope that our passengers will do their part and verify their accounts for safety and proper identity,” Mr. Cu said.

However, Grab maintained the primary reason for users’ difficulty in booking a ride through its app is due to the lack of cars. — Denise A. Valdez