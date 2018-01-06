Grab seeks fare hike

RIDE-APP company Grab Philippines on Friday, Jan. 5, petitioned the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a fare hike.

“The content is 10 centavos increase per minute so the current cap on per minute is P2, so we’re asking P2.10. The current cap per kilometer is P10-P14, we’re asking for P11-P15 per kilometer. It’s only small, but the reason for doing this is because our drivers need to be able to take home enough pay for their livelihoods, with the TRAIN law and the implementation of the TRAIN law. The increase of excise taxes in gasoline has this effect on TNVS transport. We will not ask this if not for the benefit of our drivers,” Grab Philippines (MyTAXI.PH, Inc.) Ph Public Affairs Head and Spokesperson Leo Gonzales told reporters.

“Since December 2016, the first time LTFRB put a cap on our fares, demand has increased as of December by 30%, just this December, eh that was last year pa. You can imagine the increase of demand, and yet the fares have not yet been adjusted. Price of commodities have also increased. We just feel that it’s just fair and right, this petition to slightly increase the fares. Hopefully, through our petition, the Board can see that what we’re asking is just right.”