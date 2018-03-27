Grab unperturbed by competition from local app Hirna, expands driver network

GRAB PHILIPPINES (MyTaxi.ph, Inc.) is not worried by the launch of local taxi hailing app Hirna in Davao City.

“All over the country, we see competitions come along and we have seen the likes of our international competitors who are active in other cities and we have competitors in Cebu but at the end of the day, as long as passengers are able to see what we are able to give such as the convenience and safety that we’re able to deliver to them, then we are comfortable in our position in the market,” said Raenald de Jesus, Grab deputy country marketing head, in an interview during the recent awarding event for local Grab drivers.

Mr. De Jesus said they currently have more than 1,000 partner drivers in Davao City, and they continue to expand this network. “We were able to serve about 90% to 95% of our demand, but there’s always that 5% or 10% that will be lacking, that is why there’s a continuous acquisition and increasing our number of drivers.” The awarding event was to recognize drivers for their reliability and honesty. “This is to attract more drivers and also community building. If other drivers are able to see that this kind of actions are recognized, then they will be more motivated to drive more. It’s more to attract drivers,” Mr. De Jesus said. — Maya M. Padillo