Graduating Lady Spikers eye UAAP winning finish

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

KIM KIANNA DY and Majoy Baron, graduating players of the two-time defending champions De La Salle Lady Spikers, are down to their last few games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), which is why they are going all-out, working to finish their collegiate careers on a high note.

Set to leave the Taft-based team at the end of the season, along with libero Dawn Macandili, seniors Dy and Baron said it has been a mixed feelings of a ride in their final year but nonetheless they are determined to see their campaign end with another title for the Lady Spikers.

Towed by its veterans, La Salle is entering the Final Four of UAAP Season 80, which begins this weekend, as the number one seed after topping the elimination round with a 12-2 record.

It is the hottest team heading into the semifinals, having won its last eight games while sweeping its second-round assignments along the way.

The Lady Spikers are to face the fourth-seeded National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in the Final Four where they hold a twice-to beat advantage.

“We are treating every game as if it is our last. So we are really going all-out with our game. Our mentality is now or never. The semifinals will be crucial so we need to double our effort,” said Dy following their straight-set win over rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles on the final day of elimination play on April 15.

“This being our last elimination game, and year, we are really making sure we are playing the right way. We’re really motivated,” Baron, for her part, said.

As the elimination round drew to a close, Dy and Baron figured in the top 15 in league scoring with the former at eighth while the latter, the reigning league most valuable player, at 12th place.

In addition, Dy is the UAAP’s sixth best spiker, ninth best blocker and 10th best server.

Baron, meanwhile, is the third best blocker and ninth in serves.

SEMIFINALS

Turning their attention to the Final Four, both Dy and Baron said they like where they are coming from.

“We really pushed ourselves to play well heading into the semifinals because we wanted to build confidence which is key for us,” said Baron.

“For us right it’s just mental. Our biggest challenge is ourselves, I think. If we play with confidence and do what we need to do we’ll be okay,” added Dy.

Game One of the La Salle-NU semifinal pairing is on Sunday, April 22, at 4 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The other Final Four matchup involving the second-seeded Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws and Ateneo begins on Saturday, April 21, also at MOA Arena at 4 p.m. FEU holds a twice-to-beat advantage.