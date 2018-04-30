Group formed for river cleanup to prevent flooding in Davao City

DAVAO CITY Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has issued an executive order (EO) for the creation of a technical working group (TWG) that will facilitate the desilting of rivers and streams in Davao City to mitigate flooding. “There is a need to allow desilting operations within the watershed areas to address the heavy siltation problem in rivers and streams, which could result in overflowing of water and flooding during rainy seasons,” the EO reads. The TWG is chaired by City Engineer Joseph Dominic S. Felizarta with members from the Department of Public Works and Highways, Davao City Mining Regulatory Board, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, and City Environment and Natural Resources Office. The group is tasked to determine the volume of materials to be extracted during the desilting process and determine the need to tap a private entity if local government equipment and manpower are not sufficient. In 2011, during the first time that Ms. Duterte was mayor, flooding in the Matina area resulted to the death of at least 25 people, left over 300 families homeless, and destroyed millions worth of property. — Carmencita A. Carillo