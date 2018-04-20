Groups file more evidence against Aquino over Dengvaxia controversy

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and the Vanguard of the Philippines Constitution, Inc. (VPCI) submitted to the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday, April 20, additional evidences supporting the Dengvaxia case against former President Benigno “Noynoy” Simeon C. Aquino III.

The groups, in compliance to the DoJ prosecutors’ Order, also turned in the names and addresses of the respondents in their complaint, which included officials of Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Zuellig Pharma Corp., Zuellig Pharma Corp.-F.E. Zuellig (M), Inc. joint venture and the camp of former President Aquino. — Charmaine A. Tadalan