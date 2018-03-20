GSIS extends submission of application for multi-asset strategy fund managers

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said it extended its multi-asset strategy program to last another month until April 13 as it wants to receive more applicants who will manage their funds.

“We want more fund managers to choose from,” Jesus Clint O. Aranas, GSIS President and General Manager Jesus Clint O. Aranas told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, March 20.

“[We extended it because] we are very serious about being transparent 37 applied for trust fund we are only going to get two. We want to get the best of the best.” — Karl Angelo N. Vidal