Guevarra named new DoJ chief

SENIOR DEPUTY Executive Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra has been named the new justice secretary following Vitaliano N. Aguirre II’s resignation which President Rodrigo R. Duterte has accepted, as he announced on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. confirmed Mr. Guevarra’s appointment late Thursday afternoon after Mr. Duterte’s announcement of Mr. Aguirre’s resignation.

There was much speculation early this week that Mr. Duterte had fired Mr. Aguirre, after a series of controversial cases on his watch as justice secretary, including the dismissal of drug charges against known drug personalities.

Announcing that he had accepted Mr. Aguirre’s resignation in his speech Thursday at Malacañang, Mr. Duterte also called Mr. Aguirre “my fraternity brother.”

For his part, Mr. Roque said of Mr. Guevarra: “Alam po natin, kilala natin si Sec. Guevarra, talaga namang napatunayan na ang kagalingan sa batas at integridad mayroon si Sec. Guevarra.” (We know Sec. Guevarra, he is competent with law and has integrity.)

Mr. Roque said Mr. Guevarra will “take his oath right away” as his appointment papers were already signed.