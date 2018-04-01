Guidelines issued on minors in entertainment

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Sunday, April 1, announced the amended rules on the hiring of minors in public entertainment.

The rules under newly issued Department Circular No. 2 series of 2018 are applicable to minors who are “picked or chosen as a contestant from the audience of a live television; a contestant of a singing, dance or talent contest for a television show but has not yet been selected as a semifinalist; a recipient of gift-giving activities in television; a participant in school-related performance such as play, skit, or recital; a participant in sports activities, trainings or workshops aimed at developing the child’s talent or skills.”

DoLE in a statement also said minors “who will be featured in a documentary material will no longer need to secure a work permit prior to engaging in public entertainment or information related projects.”

“In case the child in the documentary material is engaged in child labor, the producer shall refer the child to the nearest DoLE regional/provincial/field office for the necessary services needed by the child and his/her family.”

The said circular covers children and adolescents below 15 years of age who are engaged in public entertainment or information.

As for the child laborer, the producer “is enjoined not to disclose his/her identity including his or her photographs, images or video footages for the best interest of the minor pursuant to the Guide for Media Practitioners on the Reporting and Coverage of Cases Involving Children.”

“For group working permits, the DoLE Office must issue a group permit for children appearing in a single project covering those without working child permit yet.”

Also under the new rule, “in case there is a need to re-schedule the performance of the child outside the validity period indicated in the Working Child Permit, the employer shall notify in writing the DoLE regional/provincial/field office which issued the permit at least two days prior to the performance of the work.” — Arjay L. Balinbin