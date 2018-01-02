Health chief: ‘Substantial reduction’ in firecracker injuries

HEALTH Secretary Francisco T. Duque III on Monday noted a “substantial reduction” in firecracker injuries on the heels of Sunday’s New Year’s Eve celebration. “I would say we are relatively pleased. There are still injuries but pleased because of the substantial reduction or decrease in firecracker injuries from Dec. 31, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018, compared to the same period of the previous year,” Mr. Duque said in a televised press briefing. He added: “This is…77% lower than the 5-year average.” According to his department, there were 524 injuries between Dec. 21, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017, in comparison. Mr. Duque also noted there was “no reported fireworks-related death, no fireworks ingestion, and no stray bullet injuries.” The Department of Health (DoH) also reported that majority of the fireworks injuries were from the National Capital Region (NCR), with 115 cases or 60% of the total number of cases nationwide; followed by Western Visayas with 15 cases; and 13 cases each in NCR’s neighboring region of Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and the Bicol Region. “The DoH is certainly most grateful for the strong cooperation of our local government units (LGUs) and the other government agencies for this success,” said Mr. Duque, who also noted President Rodrigo R. Duterte’’s efforts, in particular, his Executive Order No. 28 on the regulation of firecrackers. — Arjay L. Balinbin