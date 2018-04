RUSTAN’S and Nolisoli present Pursuits: Healthy Cooking Class featuring Bea Ledesma demonstrating some seasonal summer Keto recipes. The class will be held on April 28, 2-3 p.m. at the 3rd level Rustan’s Shangri-La. The event is open to the public. The first 30 attendees will be given a Rafe New York canvas clutch and a Nolisoli notebook. An insulated water bottle by Swell and a foldable duffle bag by Samsonite will be raffled off during the class.