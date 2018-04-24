High on Lady Tamaraws

After nine seasons, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are back in the finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament, a well-deserved spot if you are to ask me for the way they delivered accordingly throughout their journey to it.

While it was not as dominant a manner as to how finals opponent La Salle did it, nonetheless there was no denying that to see the Morayta-based Lady Tamaraws in the championship is hardly a stretch for they are one of the better teams in Season 80.

FEU did it as a collective under the baton of coach George Pascua, who deserves a tap on the back for doing a great job in taking an erstwhile underachieving team to greater heights this season.

Skipper Bernadeth Pons is still the top player in the team but under Pascua more players have flourished with the likes of Celine Domingo, Heather Guino-o and Net Villareal also making their presence felt more.

Their contributions are apart from what the team has been getting from steady hands Chin-Chin Basas, setter Kyle Negrito and liberos Kyla Atienza and Ria Duremdes.

Off the bench there are the likes of Jerrili Malabanan and Gel Cayuna who have shown the ability to make a difference when called upon.

With more “active” pieces to work on, coupled with jacked-up mental toughness honed by years of competing up and down as a group, the Lady Tamaraws have positioned themselves as a force to contend with.

It was evident as Season 80 progressed.

Following a 1-2 start, FEU moved on to win nine of its next 11 games in the eliminations, including its last six, making it one of the hottest teams, along with La Salle, heading into the playoffs.

In the Final Four, the Lady Tamaraws finally broke through against long-time tormentors Ateneo Lady Eagles. They held a twice-to-beat advantage but saw no need to use it as they went for the jugular at the first instance.

FEU beat Ateneo not on sheer talent but more importantly on the mental side of things.

The Lady Tamaraws were on top things throughout, even when things were not going their way initially, they would find ways to come back, which Ateneo had a hard time matching up with, effectively ending the Lady Eagles’ run of six finals appearances.

These being said, this space is high on the chances of the Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP Finals.

I am not saying outright that they will beat the Lady Spikers, for I believe the latter are still the prohibitive favorites to win their third consecutive UAAP women’s volleyball title.

But I would say though La Salle will be challenged by FEU and I am expecting an exciting best-of-three series, which begins on April 28.

The Lady Spikers had the number of the Lady Tamaraws in the elimination round, taking the two games but not after having made to sweat by FEU with both matches going to five sets.

La Salle has the championship experience and the top players in pretty much every position but FEU is hungry after years of heartaches and disappointments.

Will this year be the season FEU returns to the top? It could well be. It could well be.

Michael Angelo S. Murillo has been a columnist since 2003. He is a BusinessWorld reporter covering the Sports beat.

