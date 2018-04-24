HK businesses seek more visibility on dev’t plans

A HONG KONG delegation said businesses based in the Special Administrative Region want a better idea of how the government plans to develop Metro Manila to guide their investment plans.

Jonathan K.S. Choi, deputy chairman of the Hong Kong-based Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, said the group has asked the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for a 10-year master plan for developing Metro Manila.

“We proposed to them that there should be a master design for the whole of Metro Manila. What are you going to do in the coming 10 years? You should have a master plan for that,” Mr. Choi said in a Tuesday briefing in Makati City.

“If we have the master plan and also the timetable we know what will happen in the future. Therefore we can plan ahead… we can target these projects… we can invest ourselves,” he said, adding that investors have “to cherry-pick” the best opportunities.

For his part, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez noted the government’s efforts to liberalize trade and boost economic growth.

“It is really in our interest to continue to generate a positive business environment — to generate jobs and more business, especially for MSMEs,” Mr. Lopez said in his speech at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council event.

Mr. Lopez also highlighted the Philippines’ improving relationship with China.

“It is through President Rodrigo R. Dutere and President Xi Jinping that two countries’ relationship has prospered — not only in infrastructure but also in trade and investment. We are beginning to see a lot of improvements especially on the trade and investment side,” he added. — Janina C. Lim