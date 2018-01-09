Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry’s culture of sexual harassment and abuse, as it kicked off its annual awards season on a rare serious note.

Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri was the big winner of the night with four trophies, giving it momentum ahead of the all-important Oscars in March.

But the awards podium played second fiddle at times to the clarion call coming from numerous stars about the need to heal and move forward.

“Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” actress and media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey told the audience at the Beverly Hilton as she accepted a lifetime achievement award. (See story on this page. — Ed.)

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!” she added, earning a standing ovation.

The industry’s elite turned the red carpet black for the Globes, eschewing bright colors in a fashionable repudiation of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein and others ensnared in allegations of misconduct.

And the overall message at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s champagne-drenched annual prize-giving was a call for continued change.

“People are aware now of a power imbalance. It’s led to abuse in our industry… It’s everywhere,” Meryl Streep, who was nominated for a Globe for her work in media drama The Post, said on the red carpet.

Seth Meyers, making his debut as Globes host, opened the show with joke after joke about Hollywood’s post-Weinstein reckoning.

“It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year,” the late night NBC funnyman said.

“For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

WOMEN DIRECTORS SNUBBED

Leading the pack by the end of the night was Three Billboards, Martin McDonagh’s searing film about a mother who battles local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder.

It picked up trophies for best drama, screenplay, actress for Frances McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell. “The women are not here for the food, they’re here for the work,” McDormand said to applause, noting the “tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure.”

But McDonagh lost out in the directing category to Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose fantasy romance The Shape of Water came in as joint runner-up alongside coming-of-age film Lady Bird with two awards each.

There were no nominations at all for female filmmakers, prompting withering remarks from presenters Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain and Barbra Streisand.

“Did I hear it right — I was the only woman to get the best director award. And, you know, that was 1984? That was 34 years ago? Folks, time’s up,” Streisand said of her victory for Yentl.

While many fields were wide open, James Franco (The Disaster Artist) was always a shoo-in to win best actor in a musical/comedy movie.

Franco — who also directed the film about Tommy Wiseau’s flop-turned-cult-hit The Room — gave a shoutout to his brother and co-star Dave, telling the gathered celebrities: “I love him more than anything. Thanks to my mother for giving him to me.”

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) pipped Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) in the much closer best actress race, and Ronan was back on stage again alongside her director Greta Gerwig when the coming-of-age fable won best comedy movie.

Gary Oldman, acclaimed for virtually disappearing into the role of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, took home best actor in a drama.

BIG NIGHT FOR ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’

On the small screen, HBO’s Big Little Lies scooped up a rare trio of acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Laura Dern, and another trophy for best limited TV series.

“I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them,” said Kidman, who portrayed an abused wife in the show.

Dern urged Hollywood to support survivors of abuse and to promote restorative justice.

“May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star,” she said.

Ewan McGregor picked up his first Golden Globe in one of the night’s most star-studded categories, best actor in a limited series or TV movie, for his work on Fargo.

The Handmaid’s Tale followed up its Emmys night glory, when it won four statuettes, by beating perennial awards juggernaut Game of Thrones to the Globe for best TV drama series.

Its star Elisabeth Moss also took home the prize for best actress in a drama, and thanked Margaret Atwood, who wrote the best-selling dystopian novel on which the Hulu series was based. — AFP

Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes 1 of 3

And the winner is…

LOS ANGELES — Here is the list of winners for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:

FILM

• Best film, drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Best film, musical or comedy: Lady Bird

• Best director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

• Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

• Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

• Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

• Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

• Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Best foreign language film: In the Fade

• Best animated feature: Coco

• Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

• Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman

TELEVISION

• Best drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale

• Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

• Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

• Best musical or comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

• Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Best limited series or TV movie: Big Little Lies

• Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

• Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

• Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

• Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — AFP