Holy Week holiday: 10% traffic surge anticipated in tollways, 8% at airports

SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) said its tollways unit will mobilize all operations staff, additional toll collectors, ambulant tellers and traffic management personnel during the Catholic Holy Week holidays to cope with an expected 10% surge in traffic.

March 29 and 30 are declared national holidays leading up to Easter Sunday.

SMC said in a statement that temporary toll collection booths will be installed to speed up transaction time at the toll plazas and all road works will be suspended.

Enhanced traffic management measures will also be implemented and motorist assistance stations in strategic locations will also be set up to help motorists.

Assistance stations will also be set up in the following areas: TPLEx – Petron KM 134 Northbound and Southbound and at the TPLEx Toll Operations Compound Northbound; Skyway – C5 and Merville Southbound, Sucat Lay-by Northbound; SLEx – Biñan Lay-by Southbound and SLEx Operations Control Center Northbound; and STAR – Petron Malvar Southbound and Malainin Lay-by KM 92 Southbound, Petron Lipa Northbound and Lapu-Lapu Lay-by KM 90 Northbound.

HEAVY VOLUME

SMC added that heavy volume is expected in the following areas:

TPLEx Northbound: March 28, 29, 31: Tarlac Central Toll Plaza, Urdaneta Toll Plaza, Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection, Binalonan Toll Plaza, and Pozorrubio Toll Plaza;

TPLEx Southbound: April 1-2: Tarlac Central Toll Plaza, Urdaneta Toll Plaza, Urdaneta-MacArthur T-intersection, Binalonan Toll Plaza, and Pozorrubio Toll Plaza;

Skyway Southbound: March 28, 29, 31: C5- Alabang At-Grade

Skyway Northbound: April 1-2: Alabang Viaduct to Skyway Toll Plaza B and Runway Toll Plaza;

NAIAX Westbound: March 28, 29: NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B

NAIAX Eastbound: April 1-2: NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A;

SLEx Southbound: March 28, 29, 31: Calamba Toll Plaza, Carmona, Mamplasan Sta. Rosa, Eton-ABI Exits and Ayala Toll Plaza

SLEx Northbound: April 1-2: Calamba Toll Plaza, Exits in Carmona, Filinvest, Alabang Viaduct and Ayala Toll Plaza;

STAR Tollway Southbound: March 28, 29 and 31: Sto. Tomas Toll Plaza, Lipa Toll Plaza, Ibaan, Balagtas Toll Plaza Exit, and the Batangas Roundabout; and

STAR Tollway Northbound: April 1-2: Toll Plazas in Sto. Tomas, Balagtas, and Lipa.

AIRPORTS

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has started its implementation of Oplan Semana Santa 2018 this week in anticipation of passenger increase as Filipinos fly home to their provinces for the approaching Catholic Holy Week. CAAP is expecting an 8% increase in passenger influx during this period. Under Oplan Semana Santa, added security measures are in place and all area managers handling the 37 CAAP-managed airports nationwide have been directed to observe maximum deployment of service and security personnel. Help desks will also be set-up to accommodate passenger concerns. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo