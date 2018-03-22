Hopping Easter happenings

QUEZON CITY AND ORTIGAS

An eggs-traordinary celebration awaits at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel as it holds the “Easter Eggs-travaganza Kiddie Party” on April 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom. Guests can dress up as their favorite bunny rabbit character and take part in a kiddie Easter egg hunt and magic show, a merienda buffet, an assortment of snacks stations like cupcakes, ice cream and snow cone, photo booth and glitter tattoo. At the costume parade, both children and adults with the best themed costume can win prizes. Tickets are priced at P850 net per head (adult or child). Children ages two years old and below can participate for free if accompanied by a paying adult. For inquiries and reservations, call 570-7777.

The Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s Piccolo Kids Club hops on to a journey to the tropical jungle on Easter Sunday. There will be a Tropical Jungle Magic Show, face painting, balloon twisting, and games. A Safari Special awaits all participants. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For details, call 720-7777 or visit www.marcopolohotels.com.

MAKATI CITY AND TAGUIG CITY

Children visiting The Peninsula Manila can explore an enchanting Secret Easter Garden. Activities include egg hunts and Lego toys, Easter crafts making, canvas and egg painting and Easter egg and bunny doll making workshops. One complimentary passport to the Secret Easter Garden will be provided for junior guests under six years old whose families are staying in the hotel over the weekend. Additional tickets are priced at P1,000 net each. For inquiries, call 887-2888 or visit peninsula.com.

New World Makati Hotel will be holding an Easter Heroes Vs. Villains party on April 1 — an afternoon of egg hunts, games, bubble show, bouncy castle, game booths, and more. Ticketholders get access to a kiddie buffet, mocktail, and an Easter lootbag. The guest in the best costume takes home the top prize. One ticket is equivalent to access for one adult and one kid. Receive one ticket for every two dining adults when dining at Café 1228 for Easter Sunday Brunch. The Jasmine restaurant will also offer a ticket for every set menu availed of on Easter. Promo applies only to guests with children in the dining party. Additional tickets are available at P1,200. For details, call 811-6888.

The Holiday Inn & Suites Makati will be hosting “GrInn’s Chocolate and Candy Factory” party on Easter Sunday. Join GrInn on Easter Sunday morning as he takes children ages five to 12 years old through his wonderful Chocolate and Candy Factory where they will get to enjoy and devour Candy and treats, learn how create slime, and make their own artwork and sculpt with candy. Surprises and prizes await lucky children at the event which will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are available at the Flavors Restaurant for P750 (limited tickets available). Call 909-0888 for inquiries and reservations.

Meanwhile, Shangri-La at the Fort’s High Street Café offers a seafood dinner buffet from March 30 to April 1 and an Easter Sunday brunch on April 1. Both buffet offers are priced at P3,200 nett per person and includes a beverage package. The High Street Lounge offers two special menus. Chef Anthony’s Easter Egg-stra Special Afternoon tea set for two includes seafood favorites and the Easter Red Velvet cake, priced at P1,100 net, from March 22 to 29. The Easterrific Afternoon Tea buffet starts on March 30 to April 1 priced at P1,500 net per person inclusive of a beverage package, available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Canton Road offers a limited edition dim sum set menu for three from March 30 to April 1 for P2,000 net per person for a minimum of three persons. For bigger groups, set menus are available per table of 10 persons ranging from P26,000 nett to P32,000 net. The Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar will offer a five-course Easter Sunday brunch set menu at P3,800 net per person, inclusive of a glass of bubbly. On April 1, Samba will serve a seven-course Semana Santa brunch at P2,250 net per person with a minimum of four people. Guests may also avail of the special beverage package for an additional P1,000 net per person. Take home some souvenirs from the Easter Lobby goodie counter, where you can spot Easter egg music idols, adorable characters and other sweet treats. On April 1, join Adventure Zone’s Boni the Bull for a jam-packed afternoon of activities beginning 2 p.m. There will be Easter egg cookie decorating, musical improvisation and storytelling by local group Ispriktik, family dance and games, and Brickz 4 Kidz’s building blocks. Of course, there will also be an egg-hunt. Tickets are priced at P2,000 net per person for Adventure Zone members and P2,500 net per person for non-members, inclusive of a single entry day pass to Adventure Zone. Drop by the reception counter on Level 5 for ticket purchases and claiming of day passes. For more information about Shangri-La at the Fort’s Easter offers, you may access the e-brochure at http://bit.ly/SLFMEaster2018.

MANILA, PASAY CITY, PARAÑAQUE CITY

Find your happy place at Diamond Hotel Philippines and join a colorful Trolls-themed Easter celebration on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to the Diamond Ballroom where there will be lots of dancing, singing, and playing. Tickets are priced at P1,000 net per person inclusive of a snack box and a tons of fun activities. Children will get a chance to win an XK X252 Shuttle Quadcopter Drone in the Grand Raffle Draw. The Easter event includes face painting, glitter tattoo, games, a kid’s salon, and live musical entertainment. Little Miss Magician Kyla Javier will perform magic tricks. A multi-colored magical forest will be set up at the Upper Lobby for photo ops. Meanwhile, sweets, from chocolate eggs to cotton candy, and mini cupcakes will be available for sale. Diamond Indulgence Cardholders will get P100 off on the price, maximum of four tickets only for purchase. For ticket inquiries, call 528-3000 ext. 8461.

The Marriott Hotel Manila celebrates Easter on April 1 with a hefty feast topped with an egg hunt, activities for the children, and a whole lot of treats to bring home. The candy land-themed celebration at Marriott Café includes a magic show, a visit from Mr. Bunny, and goodies. What’s more, children get a chance to win buffet and bakery gift certificates from the hunt for the rainbow egg. The Marriott Café brunch buffet is priced at P2,800 net. Activities will be held at the Garden Room 2. The Marriott Café Bakery offers Easter goodies including quirky animal chocolate sculptures like Porky Pig, Marriott Bunny, Honey Bee and Bunny Racer (made of 200 grams of Belgian chocolate) for P600 only, that goes straight to anyone’s Instagram. There are also nine-piece boxes of cupcakes in assorted flavors (carrot, red velvet, and chocolate), and a 50-gram chocolate Easter Bunny is highly recommended. The Marriott is known for its cake collection so for the occassion the entremets and petit gateaux (mini cakes) have been decorated with bunnies and eggs. The six-inch decadence cake is P900, while a slice is P305. Also available are Hot Cross Buns for P120 and Tuna Overload (tuna-stuffed sweet bread) for P170. For information, call 988-9999 or visit www.manilamarriott.com.

Over at the City of Dreams, there will be an Easter “Eggs-perience” at DreamPlay, including an Easter Sunday egg hunt inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon. Guests who avail of the DreamPlay Easter package at P1,488 net per person get to decorate their own plaster dragon egg, bake and design egg-shaped cookies, watch the limited-time run of the Book of Dragons movie in 4-D, enjoy 10% discount on all How To Train Your Dragon merchandise, and enjoy an all-day pass at the DreamWorks-inspired play space for the rest of the day. For more information, call 800-8080 or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com .

ILOILO

On Easter Sunday, take the little ones to Richmonde Hotel Iloilo’s “Kids’ Day Out” for an afternoon filled with poolside fun and surprises. The Easter Sunday Kiddie Party happens on April 1, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 7/F function rooms and Pool Bar. Party treats include a snack buffet, swimming pool access, magic and bubble show, photo booth, loot bags, an Easter egg hunt, a chance to win in the raffle, and much more. Tickets are priced at P895 net per child and P650 net for the accompanying adult. For inquiries, call Richmonde Hotel Iloilo at (6333) 328-7888.

MALLS

Robinsons Malls will be celebrating Easter weekend with a number of activities. Robinsons Starmills Pampanga welcomes Easter on March 31 with activities such as face painting, games, and magic shows. The Easter Bunny will meet and greet kids that day. On April 1 at Robinsons Galleria, there will be a number of activities, goodies and gifts, plus the Enchanting Garden Easter Photo Corner. At Robinsons Place Angeles, all kids are invited to embark on an egg-venture as they hunt for the lost Easter eggs on April 1. There are also games, surprises and prizes in store. Kids can discover their knack for art with the Easter Egg Painting at Robinsons Place Santiago on April 1. The children can also compete in the Bunny Party Fashion Show for a chance to win prizes.

Eastwood City is back with the Easter Wonderland Celebration: nine Easter Worlds featuring Mattel brands, namely Cars, Disney Junior, Barbie Dreamtopia, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, Mega Bloks, Fisher Price, DC Super Hero Girls, and UNO. Go on a hunt for Easter eggs across the world of Mattel and win special prizes. There are also a couple children’s games and activities for everyone’s enjoyment in each world. On-stage games, a magic show, and a raffle will keep families entertained. Mattel characters will also have a surprise meet and greet on the day. Interested children can get an Easter Playground Pass and a free toy for P700. Registration starts 10 a.m. at the Eastwood Mall Open Park. Easter Worlds open at 11 a.m. while the Easter activities commence at 1 p.m. For details, call the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Concierge at 709-9888 or 709-0888, 0917-838-0111 or visit www.megaworldlifestylemalls.com.

Shangri-La Plaza calls on young explorers to join Shang’s Safari Treasure Hunt on April 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Atrium and East Atrium. Kick off summer and celebrate Easter Sunday while exploring the #SHANGSUMMERSAFARI of floating islands, palm trees, displays of elephants, giraffes, lions, and more. Registration for Shang’s Safari Treasure Hunt is ongoing for children ages one to 12 years old at Level 5, Shangri-La Plaza Treasury office from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested participants must pay a fee of P500 each. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and only 350 slots are up for grabs. For inquiries, call 370-2597/98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.