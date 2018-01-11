Hotshots rout Picanto

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

THE Magnolia Hotshots got back on the winning track after routing the Kia Picanto, 124-77, in their PBA Philippine Cup opening game encounter yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Using a major run in the third quarter that saw them outscoring their opponents, 34-11, the Hotshots turned what was a close game in first half to a wide-margin affair in the end to bounce back from a previous loss while keeping the Picanto winless in the season-opening tournament of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The Picanto jump-started things, going on a 9-2 blast in the opening half of the first quarter.

Magnolia, however, would pick up its defensive intensity in the next two minutes to tie the count at 15-all.

The frame ended with both teams knotted at 22.

In the second quarter it was the Hotshots’ turn to make hay early with Ian Sangalang leading the charge.

The Hotshots raced to a 34-28 lead at the 6:34 mark of the canto.

Kia rallied back, even taking the upper hand, 37-34. It capped the turnaround by holding a two-point cushion, 49-47, at the halftime break.

The teams continued to grind it out to begin the third quarter before the Hotshots sprinted to create an 11-point separation, 62-51, with 4:46 to go in the quarter.

It was a leverage that Magnolia would use to take command, 81-60, at the end of the first 36 minutes of the match.

Despite pretty much having control of the contest, the Hotshots continued to take the fight to the Picanto and sustained the pressure defense that did it for them in the third canto.

The Magnolia lead stood at 36 points, 107-71, with five minutes remaining and it just built on it the rest of the way and parked the win.

Justin Melton finished with 23 points to lead the Hotshots.

Mr. Sangalang also had 21 to go along with nine rebounds while rookie Robbie Herndon and Paul Lee added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

PJ Simon and Jio Jalalon were the two other Magnolia players in double digits with 11 points apiece.

Jay-R Reyes paced Kia with 12 points with Rashawn McCarthy, Ronald Tubid and Reden Celdan chipping in 11 markers each.

“We just did the necessary adjustments in the second half, especially on the defensive end. We were outplayed in the first half so we really made an effort to limit those who made it hard for us like Celda, McCarthy and [Jackson] Corpuz and it worked to our advantage,” said winning coach Chito Victolero after their win.

Magnolia and Kia both return on Sunday, Jan. 14, with the Hotshots taking on the NLEX Road Warriors in the 6:45 p.m. main game and the Picanto facing off with the Alaska Aces at 4:30 p.m.