House approves bill on divorce on 2nd reading

THE BILL which seeks to establish absolute divorce in the country passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 14.

House Bill 7303 provides for nexpensive and affordable court proceedings to secure the absolute dissolution of marriage.

It also adopts for absolute divorce the grounds for legal separation and annulment under the Family Code.

Moreover, the measure allows summary judicial proceedings to grant divorce on the conditions that the couple had been de facto separated for five years; the couple is legally separated; a spouse is in a bigamous marriage; six or more years of imprisonment of a spouse; or a spouse undergoes a sex reassignment surgery.

The divorce bill provides for a cooling-off period of six months should the couple decide to reconcile. The grant of absolute divorce can also be set aside if the spouses issue a manifestation under oath, stating their plan to restore their marriage. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz