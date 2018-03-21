House committee eyes bigger budget share for Mindanao over next four years

The chair of the House committee on Mindanao Affairs bared plans to ask for higher budget for Mindanao in the next four years.

Cagayan De Oro City Rep. Maximo B. Rodriguez, Jr. said in a press briefing on Wednesday, March 21, that his committee will ask various government departments to increase the share of Mindanao to 20% of the national budget in 2019 until President Rodrigo R. Duterte steps down in 2022 through a series of technical working group (TWG) meetings in April while the House of Representatives is on break.

Citing a study by the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), Mr. Rodriguez noted that Mindanao only received 16.2% or P608 billion from the 2018 budget while its average share is only 12.8% for the last four years. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz