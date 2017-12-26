House to continue probe

THE House committees on good governance and public accountability and on health are set to invite former health secretary Janette L. Garin when it resumes its joint inquiry into the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine, according to Surigao del Sur Representative Johnny Ty Pimentel. “We will finalize (the list of resource persons) once we resume session but definitely ex-Secretary Garin will be included (because) she did not attend the last hearing,” Mr. Pimentel, who chairs the committee on good governance and public accountability, said in a text message to BusinessWorld. Ms. Garin had attended an earlier inquiry by the Senate blue ribbon committee but has yet to take part in the inquiry of the House, where she had previously served as a representative. Asked what will be the points of discussion in the next hearing, Mr. Pimentel said: “Actually, we have already asked the pertinent questions but some (congressmen) would like to grill Garin.” Present in the House inquiry before Congress went on a recess were Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, Sanofi Pasteur executive Thomas Triomphe, Anthony C. Leachon of the Philippine College of Physicians Foundation, Inc., and officials of the Formulary Executive Council (FEC). The probe centered on the alleged irregularities in the procurement of the dengue vaccine. Dr. Leachon said that the protocol in the acquisition of the drug was not properly followed by government agencies involved. — M.N. dela Cruz