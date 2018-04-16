House joint committees adopt BBL

By Charmaine A. Tadalan

THE House of Representatives has adopted at a joint-committee level House Bill (HB) 6475, principally filed by Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, for the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

In a closed-door meeting on Monday, the Committee on Local Government with the Committee on Muslim Affairs and Special Committee on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity voted to approve Maguindanao Rep. Bai Sandra A. Sema’s motion to carry HB 6475, which was also used as the final draft of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission submitted to President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“The motion to retain the BTC version was moved by Deputy Speaker Sema,” Lanao del Norte Rep. Mohamad Q. Dimaporo said in a text message.

He added: “2 out of three committees won the motion so the motion was carried and approved.”

The decision answers the call of the Anak Mindanao (AMIN) party-list group to follow the BTC version, which is “the conglomeration of all these peace agreement.”

“The BTC version of the BBL clearly holds the meaningful aspiration of the Bangsamoro people in the quest for the Right to self-determination. Thus our call to each and everyone to respect with high regard the substance of those agreements thru the provisions of the BBL,” AMIN said in a statement.