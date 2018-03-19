House readies impeachment articles vs Sereno

THE House of Representatives’ committee on justice on Monday voted 33-1 to approve the articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno, which incorporated a total of 24 out of the 27 initial charges in the impeachment complaint of lawyer Lorenzo G. Gadon.

Besides the 56-page articles of impeachment to be transmitted to the Senate sitting as an impeachment court, the committee likewise approved a 45-page report to be tackled by the House plenary when Congress resumes session on May 14.

Also on Monday, Ms. Sereno submitted, as directed by the Supreme Court, her 77-page comment on Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida’s quo warranto petition seeking her ouster by the high court.

Included in the articles of impeachment as grounds for culpable violation of the Constitution and/or betrayal of public trust are Ms. Sereno’s alleged failure to submit her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) covering a period of 17 years; her alleged failure to disclose in 11 statements her 2.24 hectares of land property in Mariveles, Bataan as well as her complete earnings from the PIATCO case together with the appropriate taxes. Ms. Sereno’s alleged failure to submit her SALN to the JBC when she applied as associate justice and, later, as chief justice was also brought against her.

The Chief Justice was also accused of corruption due to her alleged display of “grandiose” lifestyle and misuse of public funds through the procurement of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser worth more than P5 million; the hiring of Helen P. Macasaet as consultant with “excessive” compensation of an estimated total of P11 million; and the selection of Shangri-La Boracay as venue of the 3rd ASEAN Chief Justices Meeting without proper canvassing.

“Respondent Chief Justice Sereno committed culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust and/or other high crimes when she arrogated unto herself the powers reposed upon the Supreme Court as a collegial, deliberative, and consultative body by issuing and causing to be issued resolutions and orders without the approval of, or contrary to what was agreed upon by the Supreme Court en banc,” the draft articles of impeachment further read.

Ms. Sereno also allegedly abused her position as chief justice and ex officio chairperson of the JBC and undermined the principles of separation of powers among the three branches of the government.

Lastly, she allegedly committed betrayal of public trust when she “willfully and deliberately failed to comply with her oath of office by tyrannical abuse of discretionary power.”

On the other hand, charges of alleged embellishment of Ms. Sereno’s personal data sheet, her alleged “attack” on the imposition of martial law in Mindanao in a commencement address, and alleged obstruction of justice by stepping in the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court’s order to arrest Senator Leila M. de Lima were all dropped from the articles of impeachment.

Asked which of the charges are the strongest, justice committee chair and Oriental Mindoro Representative Reynaldo V. Umali said: “Strongest, of course, is the SALN because this is a sequel of the previous [late Chief Justice Renato Antonio C. Corona’s impeachment case]… And then (in the case of then) Chief Justice Corona, (it) was only non-inclusion of some assets, (whereas the articles against Ms. Sereno include) non-filing of SALN, (plus) tax evasion, (even) corruption. (This is apart from) other charges of usurpation and manipulation.”

But for Quezon City Representative Jose Christopher Y. Belmonte, the lone dissenter in the committee vote, the charges against Ms. Sereno are not “enough grounds to be (deemed) impeachable offense.”

“I agree may mga problema. Pero hindi siya enough para sabihin mong impeachable offense. Lahat ng bagay maipapaliwanag,” Mr. Belmonte said. (I agree that there are problems. But those are not enough to be considered as impeachable offense. All of those things can be explained.)

A spokesperson of Ms. Sereno, lawyer Josalee S. Deinla, told reporters the outcome of the day’s proceeding was expected. She added that Ms. Sereno’s defense team “actually eagerly awaits the articles of impeachment.”

Mr. Umali expressed optimism the House plenary will vote in favor of impeachment, noting that in the committee alone, the ratio of votes was “lopsided.”

House Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas told reporters that the committee on rules, which he chairs, will have 10 session days and the plenary, 60 days to approve the articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, at the Supreme Court, another lawyer of Ms. Sereno, Justine C. Mendoza argued in her comment that the court had no authority to remove her because “impeachable officials like her can be ousted only by impeachment.”

“The petition should be dismissed not only because of the Constitution and jurisprudence so demand, but also because (I deserve my) day in court before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Tribunal,” said Ms. Sereno, as also quoted in a statement by her spokespersons.

Mr. Calida filed the quo warranto petition on March 5, questioning Ms. Sereno’s integrity as well as the validity of her appointment after her alleged failure to submit her complete SALNs.

Ms. Sereno, however, said “it has not been proven that (I) failed to comply with the SALN laws,” and that “the OSG cannot overturn the then President’s decision to appoint (me) to that position.” — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz and Dane Angelo M. Enerio