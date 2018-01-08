House seeks creation of ENT Center

THE HOUSE committee on health is set to tackle a proposal by Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez to create a medical center that will provide affordable treatment for ear, nose, throat, head and neck (ENTHN) disorders. House Bill (HB) 6720 establishing the Philippine ENT Center (PEC) will be in the agenda of the committee when Congress resumes session next week. Under HB 6720, the number of beds in PEC allocated for indigent patients shall not be less than 40% of the total number of hospital beds. “Respiratory tract infections which include colds, sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, and laryngitis are among the leading causes of morbidity in the country,” Mr. Alvarez said about the timeliness of his measure. Under the bill, the PEC shall be under the supervision of the Department of Health (DoH) and administered by a board of trustees composed of seven members to be appointed by the President of the Philippines upon the health secretary’s recommendation. Among other functions, the board shall enter into agreements or arrangements with other medical institutions in attaining the purpose and objectives of the PEC.