How many vehicles pass through EDSA each day?

By Jochebed B. Gonzales, Senior Researcher

With 367,728 vehicles traversing daily on the average, EDSA remained the National Capital Region’s most congested road, based on 2017 estimates. Vehicles that pass though this highway account for 13.6% of the average daily traffic in Metro Manila, which was reported at 2.7 million.

Cars comprise two-thirds of the volume of traffic in EDSA, while jeepneys, UVs, taxis and buses make up 11.4%.

