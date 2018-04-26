HP unveils 3D printing solutions in the Philippines

By Patrizia C. Marcelo

HP Inc. has launched its 3D printing solutions in the Philippines.

The California-based technology company on April 26 launched its two 3D printing solutions, the HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 and HP Jet Fusion 4210, aimed at the automobile, healthcare, and education industries.

Managing director of HP Philippines Pallasena Viswanath said that the new printers are made for industries and sectors which need rapid prototyping.

“We’re expecting to sell but we’re hoping to sell a lot. These printers aren’t cheap–P17 million. It is not for the mass market but for rapid prototyping industry, people who have to produce [quickly enough] complex [products],” Mr. Viswanath told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

Director for end-user client sales for 3D printing for Asia Pacific and Japan Alex Lalumiere said that the company was able to leverage its intellectual properties, part of its experience in the printing industry, to introduce the new technologies for 3D printing.

“The company was able to introduce a very disruptive technology so we’ve leveraged to some extent our decades of experience in the printing world by leveraging a lot of our intellectual property and by developing hundreds of new patents specific for the 3D printing,” Mr. Lalumiere said.

The HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 delivers “superior quality physical parts up to 10 times faster and half the cost” of 3D print systems, HP said. This is done by printing functional parts at the voxel (equivalent of pixel in 2D).

HP says the HP Jet Fusion 3D 4210 lowers overall operating costs while increasing volume production.

The 3D printing business of HP is seen as its key to higher sales and profitability worldwide, as it aims to capture the injection molding market.

“And our goal is to disrupt manufacturing that’s a $12-trillion market worldwide, half of which is Asia. So we see a tremendous potential for us to bring this technology into market, disrupt the manufacturing and really drive the adoption of 3D printing into the manufacturing world,” Mr. Lalumiere said.

“We see potential for this product and these solutions that’s why we launched them here,” Mr. Viswanath said.