IBP, activists urge SC to dismiss petition against Sereno

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) in a statement on Thursday said it will “formally file an intervention with the Supreme Court (SC), in order to oppose and seek the dismissal of the petition for quo warranto initiated by the Office of the Solicitor General against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno.”

“The IBP has the fundamental duty, shared with the Supreme Court, to uphold the Constitution, advocate for the rule of law and safeguard the administration of justice,” said the statement signed by IPB national president Abdiel S. Fajardo.

It added, “The IBP Board of Governors thus decided to participate in the proceedings and offer legal insights, with careful effort not to fall into the trap of providing a simplistic answer to the rather complicated question that now confronts the judiciary, the resolution of which is of transcendental importance to our democracy.”

According to Solicitor-General Jose C. Calida, his quo warranto petition is the proper remedy in removing Ms. Sereno – who faces impeachment in part for allegedly not disclosing her complete wealth.

The IBP, however, argued that, “under the Constitution, impeachment is the only mode of removal of an impeachable officer,” adding that “the Supreme Court may not inquire into the Chief Justice’s alleged lack of integrity without violating the fundamental principle of separation of powers.”

The group also said “members of the Supreme Court may not be ordered dismissed by any government authority other than by the Senate after an impeachment proceeding.”

Also on Thursday, two groups filed separate cases urging the SC to dismiss Mr. Calida’s petition.

Party-list coalition Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan) of the House of Representatives and a group of concerned citizens led by Catholic priest Robert Reyes and farmer-activist Noland Peñas cited similar arguments in their interventions for the SC to scrap Mr. Calida’s quo warranto petition.

The lawmakers who signed the Makabayan intervention were Representatives Carlos S. Zarate of Bayan Muna, Antonio L. Tino and Francisca L. Castro of Act Teachers, Emerenciana A. De Jesus and Arlene D. Brosas of Gabriela, Ariel B. Casilao of Anakpawis, and Sarah I. Elago of Kabataan.

Also included were former senator Rene A.V. Saguisag, Catholic Bishop’s Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Secretary-General Renato M. Reyes, Jr., National Union of People’s Lawyers Secretary General B. Ephraim and Movement Against Tyranny members Francisco Alcuaz, Bonifacio Ilagan, and retired colonel George Rabusa.