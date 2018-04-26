IBP denies getting compensation from Sereno

THE INTEGRATED Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Thursday clarified that they “do not receive any allowance” from Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno nor the Supreme Court” as claimed by lawyer Lorenzo G. Gadon. “We respect every person’s freedom of expression and may even try to understand his needs and motivations but truth, fairness, and professional ethics should not be lost even in partisan and passionate lawyering,” the IBP said in a statement, adding that “it is reckless for a lawyer to make false and unfounded allegations.” Mr. Gadon, who filed an impeachment complaint against Ms. Sereno, is facing four disbarment petitions for shouting expletives and using an obscene hand gesture at supporters of Ms. Sereno in a recent incident in Baguio City. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio