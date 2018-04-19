Iced tea for summer

TWG TEA has come out with an iced tea collection, plus accessories and sweets to match, just in time for the heat of summer. The TWG Tea Iced Teabag Collection (P1,500) comes in 15 varieties such as Eternal Summer Tea, Moroccan Mint Tea, Pink Flamingo Tea and Cocktail Hour Tea. The tea can be served in an Iced Tea Carafe (P6,000) made of a very light Plexiglas and available in eight colors. At the salon, cool off with a scoop of TWG Tea’s handmade Napoleon Tea-infused ice cream (P120), Singapore Breakfast Tea-infused ice cream (P120), or the Silver Moon Tea-infused sorbet (P130). Another summer treat is the Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich (P90 per piece), meringue shells infused with the taste of luxury tea blends and filled with Valrhona white or dark chocolate ice cream. Available for dine-in until May 31. The summer collection is available in all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques.

ICED TEA À LA TWG

(Makes 1 liter of iced tea)

For a rich, intense and flavorful beverage:

• Place 1 teabag into a teapot.

• Add 1/2 liter of simmering water.

• Steep for about five minutes.

• Remove teabag and pour into glasses filled to the brim with large ice cubes.

For a more delicately infused beverage:

• Place 1 teabag into a glass pitcher.

• Add 1 liter of water at room temperature.

• Refrigerate for about 12 hours.

• Stir and remove the teabag before serving.

Enjoy both iced teas as it is or sweetened to taste with sugar syrup.