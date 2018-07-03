Iloilo hospitals get P246 million from provincial supplemental budget

A P559 million supplemental budget was approved on June 26 by the provincial board, of which P246 million would go to the 12 district and provincial hospitals. Raul N. Banias, provincial administrator and chief of the Hospital Management Office, gave the spending breakdown as follows: P169 million for infrastructure; P46 million, medical equipment; P12 million, medical assistance program; P6 million, subsidy for the San Joaquin Mother and Child Hospital; P1 million, subsidy for indigents; and hiring of additional nurses. Mr. Banias also brushed aside public criticism that the provincial government has failed to address the needs of hospitals. “We have invested P1.6 billion, facility wise. We have hired more than 600 personnel three years ago to increase the personnel complements of hospitals,” he said. He also noted that government hospitals have been operating beyond their capacities by 300% to 400%. “As the occupancy increases, we add more personnel,” he said. — Louine Hope U. Conserva