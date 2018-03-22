Iloilo provincial board convinced that water rate hike needed

MEMBERS of the Iloilo provincial board have been convinced that Metro Iloilo Water District’s (MIWD) petition for a rate hike is justified following a public consultation held March 21.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan Board Member Domingo B. Oso, chair of the committee on transportation, communication and public utilities, said it is reasonable for MIWD to increase water tariffs to cope with inflation. MIWD’s last rate hike was in 2004.

“We at the provincial board were enlightened by their reasoning. Considering their compliance, the committee was satisfied with what had happened in the public consultation and on the rate increase that they are requesting,” Mr. Oso said in an interview after the hearing. At the same time, he said the provincial board is hopeful that the increase would also translate to improved water supply services.

MIWD Water Rates Committee Chair Amarylis Josephine Castro, for her part, said the proposed hike is necessary to sustain their operations as well as for expansion. “We need the increase to expand and improve our service coverage and carry out our mandate of providing safe and potable water. We also need to replace and rehabilitate our depreciating facilities,” Ms. Castro said. MIWD is seeking to increase the tariff on the first 10 cubic meters for residential consumers to P200 from the current P156. The petition is subject to approval by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA). MIWD covers Iloilo City and the towns of Pavia, Sta. Barbara, Leganes, Cabatuan, Oton , Maasin, and San Miguel.— Louine Hope U. Conserva