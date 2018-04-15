Iloilo provincial gov’t implements ‘No audit report, no additional budget’ policy



THE 42 municipalities and one city under the Iloilo provincial government would no longer be able to avail of new funds if they fail to submit an audit report for previous projects, Gov. Arthur D. Defensor Sr. announced last week. Mr. Defensor said this ‘no audit report, no additional budget’ policy is in line with the Commission on Audit’s (CoA) new regulations. “Like if I give a mayor P10 million for the concreting of barangay roads and then he will ask another budget for the construction of a Day Care Center, he cannot avail of the fund unless and until he has liquidated the previous budget,” he said. The new CoA rules also require the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between the provincial government and the town before funding can be approved. Aside from the MoA, the municipality must also submit a resolution of request from the council. The governor said these new regulations are good for ensuring “transparency and accountability.” — Louine Hope U. Conserva