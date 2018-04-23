Iloilo rice retailers accuse NFA of ‘unfair distribution’

A GROUP of rice retailers in San Miguel, Iloilo has accused the National Food Authority’s (NFA) provincial office of unfair distribution by favoring certain certified sellers. In a complaint letter dated April 19, addressed to NFA-Western Visayas Regional Director Angel G. Imperial Jr., members of the Alyansa ng Industriya ng Bigas (ANIB) complained that the NFA-Iloilo provincial office allegedly allocated more sacks of rice to another association. ANIB President Ronilo Samulde narrated that on the morning of April 18, four of their retailers requested to purchase government rice but only one was granted 20 sacks. But in the afternoon of the same day, three retailers from another association were allegedly able to each purchase 50 bags. Mr. Samulde said they have documentary evidence proving their accusations. ANIB wants the NFA regional office to intervene in the issue. “We want fair and transparent treatment as stakeholders as we consider ourselves as partners in the grains industry,” Mr. Samulde said. NFA-Iloilo provincial head Oliver L. Cambas could not be immediately reached for comment. — Louine Hope U. Conserva