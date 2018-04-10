IMI unit partners with Japanese firm to develop ‘touch sensors’

A subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has partnered with one of the largest printing firms in Japan for the development of “game-changing” touch sensors.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, April 10, the Ayala-led manufacturer said subsidiary VIA optronics GmbH have formed a new joint venture company with Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Under the deal, 65% of the shares of Toppan Touch Panel Products Co. Ltd., a newly formed spin-off company, will be transferred to VIA. The joint venture company will be VTS-Touchsensor Co. Ltd.

“Using the experience of both companies, VTS will provide game-changing metal mesh touch sensors to their existing and future customer base,” VIA optronics CEO Juergen Eichner was quoted in a statement as saying.

“The new setup will also strengthen VIA’s portfolio of differentiated and value-added sensor technology for touch panels, touch display modules, display head assemblies and interactive display systems across multiple markets and segments.” — Krista Angela M. Montealegre