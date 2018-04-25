Immigration forfeits missionary visa of Australian nun

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) have “forfeited the missionary visa of Australian missionary Patricia Fox and have ordered her to leave the country,” according to a statement released by the agency on Wednesday, April 25.

BI Commissioner Jaime H. Morente was cited in the statement as saying the agency’s board of commissioners “forfeited Fox’s privilege of holding a missionary visa under Sec. 9(g) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and ordered her to leave due to her involvement in partisan political activities.”

“She (Fox) was found to have engaged in activities that are not allowed under the terms and conditions of her visa,” Mr. Morente pointed out.

He added in the statement that Ms. Fox’s visa “granted her only the privilege to engage in missionary work and not in political activities.” — Dane Angelo M. Enerio