Improving the nation through nutrition

Nutrition is the foundation of well-being not just of an individual but also of a nation. World Bank states that improving nutrition increases productivity and economic growth.

“Improving nutrition contributes to productivity, economic development, and poverty reduction by improving physical work capacity, cognitive development, school performance, and health by reducing disease and mortality,” the international financial institution says.

Recognizing the vital role of nutrition in the country and to address issues of malnutrition, the National Nutrition Council (NNC) was created in 1974 through Presidential Decree 491. The council, as mandated by law, is the country’s policy-making and coordinating body on nutrition.

It is also NNC that leads the annual Nutrition Month campaign held every month of July with the goal of creating greater awareness of the importance of nutrition.

“Ugaliing magtanim, sapat na nutrisyon aanihin!” is the chosen theme for celebrating Nutrition Month this year, with a special focus on food gardening.

“The Nutrition Month campaign aims to contribute to improved nutrition through improved food access by increasing the number of households, schools and communities engaged in food gardens,” NNC said in a report.

“Specifically, it aims to encourage development of food gardens among families and in communities, schools, government offices, and workplaces; and mobilize various stakeholders to provide a fostering environment for sustainable food gardens.

According to the council, food gardening is being focused on with the goal of preventing micronutrient deficiencies through diet diversification; reducing food insecurity or food poverty; and increasing consumption of vegetables and fruits among Filipinos, among others.

Citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations regarding how food gardening impact society, NNC said: “Food gardens address food and nutrition security by providing direct access to a variety of nutritionally rich foods; increase purchasing power from savings; generate additional income; and provide fallback during disasters and seasonal lean periods.”

In addition, the council further mentioned that home food gardens are also established to reduce poverty; diversify income and rural employment; improve the quality and quantity of household food supply and improve nutrition; improve the status of women; improve water and waste management at household and community levels; and reduce pressure on wild food resources.

“Food gardens have been an integral part of local food systems in many developing countries around the world. Numerous studies provide descriptive evidence and analysis of food gardens in Asia, Africa and Latin America and pinpoint their benefits to communities and families.”

“Primarily, food gardens are intended to grow and produce food items for family and community consumption, but they can also be diversified to produce outputs that have multiple benefits,” the council added.

According to NNC, about seven out of 10 households (67.7%) practice food gardening at home in the country. The council also mentioned that majority of households with home gardens (79.1%) utilize their produce for personal consumption, while only 17.6% were able to consume and sell their produce.

Meanwhile, citing the 8th National Nutrition Survey conducted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (FNRI-DoST) in 2013, NNC noted that there has been an improvement in the situation among Filipinos of various population groups when it comes to micronutrient status. However, challenges continue to persist.

“Some continue to be affected by deficiencies in micronutrients, particularly of iron, iodine and Vitamin A. Among population groups, anemia in infants six to 11 months old is highest at 40%. According to the World Health Organization classification, it remains a severe problem of public health significance. The prevalence of anemia in older children, one to 5 years old and the six to 12 years old, as well as in pregnant women and lactating mothers is less than 40%.”

“Vitamin A deficiency disorders in infants six to 11 months old at 27.9% is also a severe problem of public health significance; while prevalence in children one to five years old, pregnant women and lactating mothers is moderate and considered a mild problem of public health significance. Iodine deficiency disorders also continue to be a problem among pregnant and lactating women, with a prevalence of 27.0% and 34.3%, respectively. Both prevalence rates indicate that it is still a public health problem for both groups surpassing the IDD elimination cutoff of 20%. The prevalence in children six to 12 years old at 16.4%, however, is no longer a public health problem.”

Food insecurity, an essential measure of nutritional status and health, is another challenge. Citing data from the National Nutrition Survey, NNC mentioned that the percent of households with daily intake below the recommended 100% dietary energy requirement, actually increased from 57% in 2003 to 66.9% in 2008.

“The 2008 National Nutrition Surveys showed that 28.6% of mothers/caregivers experienced food insecurity. Among households, 72.7% were considered food insecure because they suffered anxiety that food may run out before they can get money to buy more and/or food bought did not last and they did not have enough money to get more at least once during the past three months before the interview,” the council noted.