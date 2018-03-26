In my humble opinion

In the spirit of this week, we take a breather from irony, satire, ridicule, cynicism, and irreverence. We shift to matters of the spirit, the non-alcoholic kind. This reflection is intended for corporate chiefs who have no time to meditate. But this Easter break will give them time to look at their navels and ponder the meaning of life, between golf games and frolicking in the beach.

If individuals can be enriched by spiritual insights, can’t corporations change their sinful ways too?

Business virtues, in the realm of stock volatility, declining market share, ebbing revenue streams, and yes, disruption seem to be getting scarce. Good works include transparency (I can see you through the glass wall, reading the newspaper), proper handling of suppliers (You get paid after we get paid), fair treatment of employees (We are willing to listen to you, only if you don’t talk), good investor relations (We have the nicest power point presentations), and corporate philanthropy.

But have we ever come across corporate humility?

When was the last time a CEO admitted he was merely a servant of the stockholders and employees and should drive a cheaper car? Isn’t the annual stockholders’ meeting intended to trumpet achievements (breakthroughs have become routine) and bashing competition with pie charts that show what a small slice they’re left with? They can’t even have a snack after we ate their lunch.

Bragging for a corporation is not considered an aberration. Anyway, it’s called “projecting a positive image”. A whole PR department is tasked with making chest-thumping a way of life. So, is it possible to introduce humility in the corporate culture?

When launching a new service, bring down the hype. This is a product you may not need, dear customers, but it’s a profitable one for us. You may find some fault with it as we have not yet ironed out all the kinks, but the invitations for this launch have already been printed and sent out. We welcome feedback from you if this thing blows up in your face.

Admit mistakes. Humility accepts failure. We are far from perfect. Not all corporate missteps should be projected as intentional strategy and explained away as pilot projects from which lessons were learned. Yes, we allowed your data to be massaged by an outside therapist.

Your annual report need not be a litany of spectacular achievements. It is not inappropriate to acknowledge missed goals or projects that did not pan out as expected. (It’s been moved to the end of days.) You can even praise your competitors — they make us run faster.

A corporate chief who easily moves among his employees with humility is rare. More often, he is announced by his EA (straighten your head band, he’s in the elevator) and those he passes through are expected to drop what they’re doing to symbolically wave palms at the passing of the messiah. And, they usually don’t line up with the others at the buffet table?

It is not exceptional for a CEO to have a personal publicist raise his profile. This may include discreetly lobbying for awards, getting time in lifestyle talk shows, maybe a feature in a glossy about what a well-rounded personality he is. The favorite accolade to accord him is “Renaissance Man.” This Florentine construct combines business success with a passion for the arts. This guy speaks 7 languages (badly), including Urdu, writes haikus for relaxation, sings a passable “Nessun Dorma” a cappella, and joins “iron man” training when not busy with the dozen corporations he manages.

Creating a distinctive and interesting personality to stand out in the clutter of corporate chiefs is a full-time job for a publicist. It includes whimsical photos in unusual situations. (Here he is screaming in terror riding the slingshot.)

Bragging is too ingrained in the corporate culture. Humility is a forgotten virtue. Lives there a CEO who will confess he no longer understands his job after meeting his EBITDA target? What happens to a CEO who says — I head this company not because I’m talented but because I can help others? Will he see his last paycheck on Thursday?

Humility all too often eludes the CEO. It comes not when he’s at the top, but after he is forced out of his perch. By then, humility becomes a form of self-pity — ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Anyway, it’s never too late to be humbled.

A. R. Samson is Chairman and CEO, TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com