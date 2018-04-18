Independent assessment of PECO to be presented to Congress

A THIRD party assessment on Panay Electric Company (PECO) will be presented to the House of Representatives as the sole power distributor in Iloilo City seeks a 25-year extension of its congressional franchise that will expire in 2019. The Iloilo Economic Development Foundation (ILED), which commissioned the review being undertaken by Singapore-based WSP (formerly Parsons Brinkerhoff), said the assessment is intended to help stakeholders come up with a better and informed decision. “We think that we need to understand the issues better. And one way of doing that is to get an independent consultant to have a look at the situation, reference to a study that they (WSP) have done in 2010. And determine whether PECO implemented the recommendations that were made in 2010 to help them improve the quality of their service,” said ILED President Jocelyn Jalandoni-Perez. She also stressed that ILED maintains a neutral position on issues and complaints faced by PECO, and that the group only aims to help Iloilo City achieve a world-class electricity service. PECO Corporate Communications Officer Mikel L. Afzelius, meanwhile, said they have followed all the initial recommendations eight years ago. — Louine Hope U. Conserva