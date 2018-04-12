Indonesian in floating cottage rescued off Tawi-Tawi after going adrift

AN INDONESIAN national was rescued in Tawi-Tawi waters on Tuesday, April 10, after drifting in his floating cottage for almost a month. According to the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), the floating cottage of Erens Fiter, which was docked at Manuk Mangkaw village in Simunul, Tawi-Tawi, was cut from its anchor due to strong winds on March 19. He was unable to seek help until a Filipino fisherman spotted him. Mr. Fiter was later turned over to the Joint Task Force (JTF) Tawi-Tawi on April 11 after receiving medical treatment. “We coordinated with the INTERPOL Tawi-Tawi and the Indonesian Border Crossing Station (BCS) for the background check of Fiter,” said Brigadier General Custodio J. Parcon, Jr., commander of the JTF Tawi-Tawi. Mr. Fiter’s return to Indonesia is being processed. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz