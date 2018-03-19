Inflation to exceed 4% even after CPI rebasing — ANZ

By Melissa Luz T. Lopez

Senior Reporter

INFLATION will come in above 4% this year even under the revised consumer price index rolled out by government, analysts at ANZ Research said, with price pressures piling on from new taxes and robust economic growth.

The bank expects full-year inflation to average 4.1% under the 2012 base year, still above the 2-4% target range set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“Despite a milder pace of increase in the new series (relative to the old base), recent trends still point to a significant acceleration in inflation,” ANZ analysts said in a report published yesterday.

“Even in the new series, we note a significant acceleration in inflation in recent months.”

February inflation rose to 3.9% from 3.4% in January under the rebased index using 2012 prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. It was the highest level in over three years.

Using the 2006 base, inflation was 4.5% last month, well above the target range and higher than the 4.3% estimate of the BSP at its Feb. 8 policy meeting.

Month on month, prices of basic goods and services rose by 0.8%, which the BSP said reflects the “full pass-through” cost of the additional levies imposed through the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law which took effect Jan. 1.

The central bank expects inflation to keep rising over the next few months as the full impact of TRAIN creeps in, although BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr. said the authorities do not expect price increases to exceed 5% for 2018.

By 2019, inflation is expected to return within the 2-4% range.

ANZ noted that the pace of increase in inflation using the 2012 base is slower than the 2006 model as food items under the new consumer basket are seen to have “relatively stable” prices. On the other hand, a bigger weight is given on transport expenses, which could see quicker pickups given a trend increase in oil prices.

“The key message from both the series therefore is that price pressures are rising. Both the recent tax reforms and above trend growth have contributed to this trend,” analysts Shashank Mendiratta and Sanjay Mathur wrote.

“In our view, inflation of this order warrants policy tightening. However, recent comments from the BSP have doused rate hike expectations,” the global bank said.

“Needless to say, the combination of high inflation and a weaker balance of payments will be reflected in the performance of the peso.”

The peso has been trading around the P52 level in recent weeks, and even touched fresh 11-year lows back in February when it hit P52.34 against the dollar.

ANZ has abandoned its forecast of two rate hikes from the BSP’s Monetary Board this year, following dovish remarks made by the central bank governor.

Mr. Espenilla has said that the monetary authorities do not have to “necessarily react” to the February inflation level, noting that he is more concerned with the inflation outlook as there could be a “long lag” between monetary policy action and its actual impact on the real economy.

The BSP governor also pointed out that the authorities remain comfortable with a market-determined exchange rate, but noted that the central bank intervenes during daily trading to temper any sharp swings of the currency and ward off speculators taking advantage of the market.

Analysts expect the BSP to keep borrowing rates steady on Thursday, although nearly half pointed out the need to raise rates in order to keep up with inflation and keep market rates competitive.